Intel Core i7 12700F vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
66
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
69
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
75
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +17%
1834
1563
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +47%
20537
13978
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +17%
3939
3375
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +23%
31424
25620
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1559
Ryzen 7 5800 +6%
1648
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +46%
13753
9444
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i7-12700F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|-
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700F official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
