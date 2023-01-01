Intel Core i7 12700F vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
90
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
78
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2062 vs 1712 points
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1849
Ryzen 7 7700 +2%
1886
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +17%
20657
17685
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3947
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
31333
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1711
Ryzen 7 7700 +20%
2061
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12455
Ryzen 7 7700 +2%
12685
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|January 1, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i7-12700F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon Graphics
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700F official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
