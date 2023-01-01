Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700F or Ryzen 7 7700: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700F vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700

Intel Core i7 12700F
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7700
Intel Core i7 12700F
AMD Ryzen 7 7700

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7700 and 12700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2062 vs 1712 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +17%
20657
Ryzen 7 7700
17685
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F
1711
Ryzen 7 7700 +20%
2061
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F
12455
Ryzen 7 7700 +2%
12685
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700F and AMD Ryzen 7 7700

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2022 January 1, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Raphael
Model number i7-12700F -
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon Graphics

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700F official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7700 or Intel Core i7 12700F?
