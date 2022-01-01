Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700F or Ryzen 7 7700X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700F vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

Intel Core i7 12700F
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
Intel Core i7 12700F
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F with 12-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7700X and 12700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 15 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2209 vs 1712 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +7%
20640
Ryzen 7 7700X
19307
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F
1709
Ryzen 7 7700X +29%
2204
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F
12391
Ryzen 7 7700X +16%
14370
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700F and AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2022 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Raphael
Model number i7-12700F -
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 45x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 40MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700F official page AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 12700F and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
2. Intel Core i7 12700F and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
3. Intel Core i7 12700F and i5 12600K
4. Intel Core i7 12700F and i7 11700F
5. Intel Core i7 12700F and i5 12600KF
6. AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 5600X
7. AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and Intel Core i7 12700K
8. AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 7 5700X
9. AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and Intel Core i7 13700K
10. AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 9 7900X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i7 12700F?
Promotion
EnglishРусский