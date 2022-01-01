Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700F or Ryzen 9 5900X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700F vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Intel Core i7 12700F
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
Intel Core i7 12700F
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900X and 12700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +18%
1836
Ryzen 9 5900X
1556
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +14%
3962
Ryzen 9 5900X
3463
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F
31621
Ryzen 9 5900X +24%
39340
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F
13699
Ryzen 9 5900X +2%
14017
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700F and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2022 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Vermeer
Model number i7-12700F -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU - No

Performance

Cores 12 12
Threads 20 24
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700F official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 12700F or Ryzen 5 5600X
2. Core i7 12700F or Core i7 11700F
3. Core i7 12700F or Core i5 12600K
4. Core i7 12700F or Core i7 12700KF
5. Core i7 12700F or Core i7 12700
6. Ryzen 9 5900X or M1 Max
7. Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 5 5600X
8. Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 9 5950X
9. Ryzen 9 5900X or Apple M1
10. Ryzen 9 5900X or Core i7 12700K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i7 12700F?
Promotion
EnglishРусский