Intel Core i7 12700F vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +18%
1836
1556
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
20545
20454
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +14%
3962
3463
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
31621
Ryzen 9 5900X +24%
39340
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1555
Ryzen 9 5900X +5%
1633
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13699
Ryzen 9 5900X +2%
14017
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i7-12700F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|-
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700F official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2