Intel Core i7 12700F vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 12700F – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +18%
1858
1577
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +47%
20790
14167
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +15%
3961
3433
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +25%
31457
25069
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +7%
1714
1596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +23%
12531
10187
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i7-12700F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|768
|TMUs
|-
|48
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700F official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
