Intel Core i7 12700F vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

Intel Core i7 12700F
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
Intel Core i7 12700F
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6900HX and 12700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 12700F – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +47%
20790
Ryzen 9 6900HX
14167
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +25%
31457
Ryzen 9 6900HX
25069
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +23%
12531
Ryzen 9 6900HX
10187
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700F and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rembrandt
Model number i7-12700F -
Socket LGA-1700 FP7
Integrated GPU No Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 65 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock - 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 2400 MHz
Shading Units - 768
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700F
n/a
Ryzen 9 6900HX
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700F official page AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX or Intel Core i7 12700F?
