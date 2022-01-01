Intel Core i7 12700F vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 65 vs 170 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1838
Ryzen 9 7900X +9%
2005
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
20640
Ryzen 9 7900X +39%
28705
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3920
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
31423
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1709
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12391
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i7-12700F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700F official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
