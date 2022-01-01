Intel Core i7 12700F vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X VS Intel Core i7 12700F AMD Ryzen 9 7900X We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 7900X and 12700F Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 65 vs 170 Watt Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Newer - released 9-months later

Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Unlocked multiplier

17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700F and AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 1, 2022 September 29, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Raphael Model number i7-12700F - Socket LGA-1700 AM5 Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics Performance Cores 12 12 Threads 20 24 Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 4.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 5.6 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 21x 47x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1MB (per core) L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 64MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Transistors - 6.57 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm TDP 65 W 170 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon Graphics GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s - ECC Support No - Misc Official site Intel Core i7 12700F official page AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 24