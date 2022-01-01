Intel Core i7 12700F vs Apple M1
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F (desktop) with 12-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
87
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
43
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
93
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
72
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Around 8.55 GB/s (13%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i7 12700F – 14 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1564 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +21%
1834
1512
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +167%
20537
7690
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +6%
3939
3729
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +114%
31424
14677
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1559
Apple M1 +11%
1733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +69%
13753
8161
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i7-12700F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|-
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|21x
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|1024
|TMUs
|-
|64
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|128
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700F official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
