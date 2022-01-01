Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700F or M1 Max: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700F vs Apple M1 Max

Intel Core i7 12700F
VS
Apple M1 Max
Intel Core i7 12700F
Apple M1 Max

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F (desktop) with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 12700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Around 332.8 GB/s (433%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 12700F – 30 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1785 vs 1564 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +20%
1834
M1 Max
1528
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +67%
20537
M1 Max
12295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +2%
3939
M1 Max
3846
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +40%
31424
M1 Max
22368
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F
1559
M1 Max +14%
1777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +9%
13753
M1 Max
12570
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700F and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 1, 2022 May 7, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-S -
Model number i7-12700F -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU - Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 12 10
Threads 20 10
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 21x -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1296 MHz
Shading Units - 4096
TMUs - 256
ROPs - 128
TGP - 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700F
n/a
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700F official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 12700F or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
2. Intel Core i7 12700F or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
3. Intel Core i7 12700F or i5 12600K
4. Intel Core i7 12700F or i7 11700F
5. Intel Core i7 12700F or i5 12600KF
6. Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i7 12700H
7. Apple M1 Max or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
8. Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i9 11900K
9. Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i7 12700K
10. Apple M1 Max or Apple M2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i7 12700F?
Promotion
EnglishРусский