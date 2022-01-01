Intel Core i7 12700F vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F (desktop) with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
72
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 12700F – 30 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1564 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +21%
1834
1521
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +71%
20537
12010
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3939
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
31424
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1559
M1 Pro +11%
1734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +11%
13753
12431
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|-
|Model number
|i7-12700F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|-
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|10
|Threads
|20
|10
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|21x
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|2048
|TMUs
|-
|128
|ROPs
|-
|64
|TGP
|-
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700F official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
