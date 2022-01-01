Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700F or M1 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700F vs Apple M1 Pro

Intel Core i7 12700F
VS
Apple M1 Pro
Intel Core i7 12700F
Apple M1 Pro

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F (desktop) with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 12700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 12700F – 30 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1564 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +21%
1834
M1 Pro
1521
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +71%
20537
M1 Pro
12010
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F
1559
M1 Pro +11%
1734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +11%
13753
M1 Pro
12431
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700F and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 1, 2022 October 18, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-S -
Model number i7-12700F -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU - Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 12 10
Threads 20 10
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 21x -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1296 MHz
Shading Units - 2048
TMUs - 128
ROPs - 64
TGP - 30 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700F
n/a
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700F official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i7 12700F?
