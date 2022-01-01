Intel Core i7 12700F vs i3 12100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 12700F – 58 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +14%
1858
1625
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +144%
20790
8506
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +13%
3961
3517
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +119%
31457
14344
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +2%
1714
1683
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +97%
12531
6359
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-12700F
|i3-12100F
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700F official page
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1