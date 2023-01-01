Intel Core i7 12700F vs i5 10400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F with 12-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1712 vs 1106 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +67%
1855
1112
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +172%
20805
7656
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +54%
3974
2576
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +154%
31409
12390
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +55%
1715
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +104%
12492
6136
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-12700F
|i5-10400F
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.8 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|6
|Total Threads
|20
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|180 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700F official page
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
