We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F with 12-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10400F and 12700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1712 vs 1106 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +172%
20805
Core i5 10400F
7656
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +154%
31409
Core i5 10400F
12390
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +104%
12492
Core i5 10400F
6136
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700F and i5 10400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2022 May 1, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-12700F i5-10400F
Integrated GPU No No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz 4.3 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 6
Total Threads 20 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 29x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 180 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700F official page Intel Core i5 10400F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10400F or i7 12700F?
