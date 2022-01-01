Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700F or Core i5 11400F: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700F vs i5 11400F

Intel Core i7 12700F
VS
Intel Core i5 11400F
Intel Core i7 12700F
Intel Core i5 11400F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F with 12-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400F and 12700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +102%
20537
Core i5 11400F
10180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +85%
31424
Core i5 11400F
17026
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +91%
13753
Core i5 11400F
7201
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700F and i5 11400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2022 March 16, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rocket Lake
Model number i7-12700F i5-11400F
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU - No

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 26x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700F official page Intel Core i5 11400F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

