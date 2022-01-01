Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700F or Core i5 12400: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700F vs i5 12400

Intel Core i7 12700F
VS
Intel Core i5 12400
Intel Core i7 12700F
Intel Core i5 12400

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F with 12-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12400 and 12700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +71%
20537
Core i5 12400
11996
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +12%
3939
Core i5 12400
3510
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +61%
31424
Core i5 12400
19527
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +58%
13753
Core i5 12400
8700
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700F and i5 12400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-12700F i5-12400
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU - UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 25x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1450 MHz
Shading Units - 192
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 24
Execution Units - 24
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700F
n/a
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700F official page Intel Core i5 12400 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Intel Core i7 12700F
2. Intel Core i7 12700K and Intel Core i7 12700F
3. Intel Core i5 12400F and Intel Core i7 12700F
4. Intel Core i7 12700KF and Intel Core i7 12700F
5. Intel Core i7 12700 and Intel Core i7 12700F
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Intel Core i5 12400
7. Intel Core i7 10700K and Intel Core i5 12400
8. Intel Core i9 11900K and Intel Core i5 12400
9. Intel Core i5 12600K and Intel Core i5 12400
10. Intel Core i5 10400 and Intel Core i5 12400

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12400 or i7 12700F?
Promotion
EnglishРусский