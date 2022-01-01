Intel Core i7 12700F vs i5 12400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F with 12-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +8%
1834
1706
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +71%
20537
11996
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +12%
3939
3510
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +61%
31424
19527
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1559
Core i5 12400 +3%
1612
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +58%
13753
8700
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-12700F
|i5-12400
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|-
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|192
|TMUs
|-
|48
|ROPs
|-
|24
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700F official page
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
