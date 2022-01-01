Intel Core i7 12700F vs i5 12500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F with 12-cores against the 3.0 GHz i5 12500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +1%
1834
1808
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +65%
20537
12483
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +6%
3939
3732
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +55%
31424
20239
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1559
Core i5 12500 +8%
1688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +60%
13753
8602
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-12700F
|i5-12500
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|-
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700F official page
|Intel Core i5 12500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1