We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F with 12-cores against the 3.0 GHz i5 12500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12500 and 12700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +65%
20537
Core i5 12500
12483
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +55%
31424
Core i5 12500
20239
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +60%
13753
Core i5 12500
8602
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700F and i5 12500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-12700F i5-12500
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU - UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1450 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700F
n/a
Core i5 12500
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700F official page Intel Core i5 12500 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Promotion
