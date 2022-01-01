Intel Core i7 12700F vs i5 12600KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1847 vs 1564 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1836
Core i5 12600KF +3%
1885
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +17%
20545
17607
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +1%
3962
3940
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +17%
31621
26982
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1555
Core i5 12600KF +18%
1839
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +18%
13699
11655
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-12700F
|i5-12600KF
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|-
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|10
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700F official page
|Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
