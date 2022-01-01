Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700F or Core i5 12600KF: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600KF and 12700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1847 vs 1564 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +17%
20545
Core i5 12600KF
17607
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +17%
31621
Core i5 12600KF
26982
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +18%
13699
Core i5 12600KF
11655
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700F and i5 12600KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2022 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-12700F i5-12600KF
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU - No

Performance

Cores 12 10
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700F official page Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

