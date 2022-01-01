Intel Core i7 12700F vs i5 13600KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F with 12-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 13600KF with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 13600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600KF
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1969 vs 1712 points
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +1%
1858
1833
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
20790
Core i5 13600KF +15%
23815
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3961
Core i5 13600KF +7%
4238
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
31457
Core i5 13600KF +22%
38469
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1714
Core i5 13600KF +16%
1988
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12531
Core i5 13600KF +24%
15476
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-12700F
|i5-13600KF
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|14
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700F official page
|Intel Core i5 13600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
