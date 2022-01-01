Intel Core i7 12700F vs i7 11700F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F with 12-cores against the 2.5 GHz i7 11700F with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +20%
1836
1527
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +87%
20545
10988
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700F +19%
3962
3322
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +48%
31621
21347
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1555
Core i7 11700F +6%
1653
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +56%
13699
8769
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2022
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-12700F
|i7-11700F
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|-
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700F official page
|Intel Core i7 11700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
