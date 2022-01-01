Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700F or Core i7 11700K: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700F vs i7 11700K

Intel Core i7 12700F
VS
Intel Core i7 11700K
Intel Core i7 12700F
Intel Core i7 11700K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12700F with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11700K and 12700F
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1714 vs 1564 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +37%
20537
Core i7 11700K
15009
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +27%
31424
Core i7 11700K
24725
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700F +36%
13753
Core i7 11700K
10094
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700F and i7 11700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2022 March 16, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rocket Lake
Model number i7-12700F i7-11700K
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU - UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 36x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1300 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 64
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700F
n/a
Core i7 11700K
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700F official page Intel Core i7 11700K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

