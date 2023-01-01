Intel Core i7 12700H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
58
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
37
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
51
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1733 vs 1252 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +38%
1789
1296
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +70%
16130
9474
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +42%
3635
2555
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +50%
26712
17758
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +39%
1727
1245
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +70%
12109
7122
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 2 (Matisse)
|Model number
|i7-12700H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.7 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|6
|Total Threads
|20
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM4
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
