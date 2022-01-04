Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700H or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H with 14-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 12700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 59% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1744 vs 1094 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i7 12700H – 25 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +50%
1764
Ryzen 5 5500U
1178
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +135%
16729
Ryzen 5 5500U
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +52%
3737
Ryzen 5 5500U
2463
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +106%
27416
Ryzen 5 5500U
13279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +58%
1744
Ryzen 5 5500U
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +152%
12331
Ryzen 5 5500U
4895
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700H and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Lucienne
Model number i7-12700H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 21x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 24 7
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 12

