Intel Core i7 12700H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600G – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1733 vs 1493 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +21%
1806
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +45%
16286
11255
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +16%
3694
3192
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +36%
26953
19877
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +16%
1735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +62%
12271
7587
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i7-12700H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|14
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|448
|TMUs
|48
|28
|ROPs
|24
|7
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|24
