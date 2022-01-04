Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700H or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Intel Core i7 12700H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
Intel Core i7 12700H
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 12700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600G – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1733 vs 1493 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +21%
1806
Ryzen 5 5600G
1494
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +45%
16286
Ryzen 5 5600G
11255
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +16%
3694
Ryzen 5 5600G
3192
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +36%
26953
Ryzen 5 5600G
19877
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +16%
1735
Ryzen 5 5600G
1494
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +62%
12271
Ryzen 5 5600G
7587
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 April 13, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Cezanne
Model number i7-12700H -
Socket BGA-1744 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 39x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 24 7
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 12700H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
2. Intel Core i7 12700H vs i5 12500H
3. Intel Core i7 12700H vs Apple M2
4. Intel Core i7 12700H vs i7 12800H
5. Intel Core i7 12700H vs i9 12900H
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 5600X
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Intel Core i5 12400
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Intel Core i3 12100
9. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 4600G
10. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 5600

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Intel Core i7 12700H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский