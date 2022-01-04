Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700H or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 12700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +17%
1795
Ryzen 5 5600X
1529
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +48%
17527
Ryzen 5 5600X
11834
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +38%
11571
Ryzen 5 5600X
8396
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 October 8, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Vermeer
Model number i7-12700H -
Socket BGA-1744 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) No

Performance

Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 37x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz -
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i7 12700H?
