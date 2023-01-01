Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700H or Ryzen 5 7520U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H with 14-cores against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7520U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7520U and 12700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Has 20480 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • 63% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1733 vs 1063 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +61%
1787
Ryzen 5 7520U
1111
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +255%
16145
Ryzen 5 7520U
4544
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +64%
1727
Ryzen 5 7520U
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +207%
12213
Ryzen 5 7520U
3979
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700H and AMD Ryzen 5 7520U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 September 22, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 2 (Mendocino)
Model number i7-12700H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 4
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.3 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.7 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 4
Total Threads 20 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 28x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP (PL1) 35-45 W (configurable) 15 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 115 W -
Socket BGA-1744 FT6
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 768 128
TMUs 48 8
ROPs 24 4
Execution Units 96 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7520U
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-5200
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - LPDDR5-5500
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700H official page AMD Ryzen 5 7520U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 4

