Intel Core i7 12700H vs AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H with 14-cores against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7520U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Has 20480 KB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 10 more physical cores
- 63% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1733 vs 1063 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
- Newer - released 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +61%
1787
1111
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +255%
16145
4544
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3625
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26786
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +64%
1727
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +207%
12213
3979
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|September 22, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 2 (Mendocino)
|Model number
|i7-12700H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|4
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.3 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.7 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|4
|Total Threads
|20
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|28x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|35-45 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|115 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FT6
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|128
|TMUs
|48
|8
|ROPs
|24
|4
|Execution Units
|96
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-5200
- LPDDR4x-4267
|- LPDDR5-5500
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7520U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|4
