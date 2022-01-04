Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700H or Ryzen 5 7600X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700H vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

Intel Core i7 12700H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
Intel Core i7 12700H
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600X and 12700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 7600X – 45 vs 105 Watt
  • Has 8 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2145 vs 1733 points
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +7%
16286
Ryzen 5 7600X
15218
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H
3694
Ryzen 5 7600X +14%
4200
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H
26953
Ryzen 5 7600X +7%
28705
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H
1735
Ryzen 5 7600X +24%
2159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +7%
12271
Ryzen 5 7600X
11495
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700H and AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 September 29, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Raphael
Model number i7-12700H -
Socket BGA-1744 AM5
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 47x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 35-45 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7600X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 70 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700H official page AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X or Intel Core i7 12700H?
