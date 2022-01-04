Intel Core i7 12700H vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 7600X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Has 8 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
- Newer - released 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2145 vs 1733 points
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1806
Ryzen 5 7600X +8%
1954
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +7%
16286
15218
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3694
Ryzen 5 7600X +14%
4200
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26953
Ryzen 5 7600X +7%
28705
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1735
Ryzen 5 7600X +24%
2159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +7%
12271
11495
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Raphael
|Model number
|i7-12700H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|14
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|70 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3