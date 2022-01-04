Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700H or Ryzen 7 4800H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H with 14-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800H and 12700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.108 TFLOPS
  • 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1744 vs 1144 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 45 vs 54 Watt
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +44%
1796
Ryzen 7 4800H
1247
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +58%
17518
Ryzen 7 4800H
11075
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +54%
1742
Ryzen 7 4800H
1134
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +80%
11586
Ryzen 7 4800H
6435
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700H and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Zen 2
Model number i7-12700H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 29x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 24 7
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700H +53%
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 4800H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700H official page AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or Intel Core i7 12700H?
