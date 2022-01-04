Intel Core i7 12700H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H with 14-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 more physical cores
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.108 TFLOPS
- 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1744 vs 1177 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +46%
1796
1227
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +66%
17518
10535
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2581
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18737
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +48%
1742
1174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +60%
11586
7223
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-12700H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|448
|TMUs
|48
|28
|ROPs
|24
|7
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
