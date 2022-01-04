Intel Core i7 12700H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700X – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +19%
1806
1523
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +15%
16286
14174
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +10%
3694
3368
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +1%
26953
26710
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +6%
1735
1634
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +29%
12271
9529
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i7-12700H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
