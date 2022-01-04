Intel Core i7 12700H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Has 72 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +24%
1790
1446
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +16%
16587
14297
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +19%
3662
3086
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27005
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +1%
27268
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +9%
1757
1610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +14%
12350
10816
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i7-12700H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|24
