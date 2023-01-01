Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700H or Ryzen 7 7840U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700H vs AMD Ryzen 7 7840U

Intel Core i7 12700H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7840U
Intel Core i7 12700H
AMD Ryzen 7 7840U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7840U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7840U and 12700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 8192 KB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7840U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 10 nanometers
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1920 vs 1733 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +10%
16346
Ryzen 7 7840U
14846
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H
1734
Ryzen 7 7840U +11%
1927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +17%
12224
Ryzen 7 7840U
10478
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700H and AMD Ryzen 7 7840U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 May 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Model number i7-12700H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 780M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 5.1 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.7 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 8
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 25 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP8
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 15-30 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 115 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 780M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 2700 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7840U
8.12 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 64 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700H official page AMD Ryzen 7 7840U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7840U or Intel Core i7 12700H?
