Intel Core i7 12700H vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H with 14-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1733 vs 1507 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +20%
1790
1486
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +62%
16131
9962
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +11%
3639
3267
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +26%
26553
21082
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +15%
1727
1503
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +58%
12147
7682
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|April 20, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Model number
|i7-12700H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.3 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.7 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|8
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|15-28 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
