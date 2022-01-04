Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700H or Ryzen 9 3950X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700H vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

Intel Core i7 12700H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
Intel Core i7 12700H
AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3950X and 12700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 45 vs 105 Watt
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1761 vs 1282 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
  • Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +39%
1790
Ryzen 9 3950X
1292
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H
16587
Ryzen 9 3950X +37%
22806
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +35%
3662
Ryzen 9 3950X
2714
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H
27005
Ryzen 9 3950X +44%
38884
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +38%
1757
Ryzen 9 3950X
1276
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H
12350
Ryzen 9 3950X +17%
14453
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700H and AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 November 25, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Zen 2
Model number i7-12700H -
Socket BGA-1744 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) No

Performance

Cores 14 16
Threads 20 32
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 35x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz -
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 3950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700H official page AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 12700H and M1 Max
2. Core i7 12700H and Core i9 12900H
3. Core i7 12700H and Ryzen 9 6900HX
4. Core i7 12700H and Core i5 12500H
5. Core i7 12700H and Ryzen 9 6900HS
6. Ryzen 9 3950X and M1 Max
7. Ryzen 9 3950X and Ryzen 9 5950X
8. Ryzen 9 3950X and M1 Ultra

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3950X or Intel Core i7 12700H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский