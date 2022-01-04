Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700H or Ryzen 9 5900HS: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H with 14-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HS and 12700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1744 vs 1446 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 12700H – 35 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +39%
17631
Ryzen 9 5900HS
12692
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +60%
11577
Ryzen 9 5900HS
7224
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700H and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Cezanne
Model number i7-12700H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 30x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700H official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS or Intel Core i7 12700H?
