Intel Core i7 12700H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +12%
1795
1603
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17527
Ryzen 9 5950X +48%
25967
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3495
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
46096
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +2%
1728
1700
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11571
Ryzen 9 5950X +55%
17957
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i7-12700H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|16
|Threads
|20
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
