Intel Core i7 12700H vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X (desktop) with 64-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 45 vs 280 Watt
- 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1744 vs 1236 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- Has 104 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 50 more physical cores
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +44%
1795
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17527
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +323%
74192
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
80420
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +40%
1728
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11571
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +127%
26302
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 10, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-12700H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|64
|Threads
|20
|128
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|64
