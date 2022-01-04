Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700H or M1 Ultra: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700H vs Apple M1 Ultra

Intel Core i7 12700H
VS
Apple M1 Ultra
Intel Core i7 12700H
Apple M1 Ultra

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra (desktop) with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Ultra and 12700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Consumes up to 25% less energy than the M1 Ultra – 45 vs 60 Watt
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports up to 128 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • Has 6 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +16%
1795
M1 Ultra
1545
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H
17527
M1 Ultra +23%
21500
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H
1728
M1 Ultra +3%
1782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H
11571
M1 Ultra +99%
23080
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700H and Apple M1 Ultra

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 March 8, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-H -
Model number i7-12700H -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)

Performance

Cores 14 20
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 35x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 114 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 45 W 60 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 768 8192
TMUs 48 512
ROPs 24 256
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 120 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 16
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 819.2 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 9 5900HX and Core i7 12700H
2. Core i7 11800H and Core i7 12700H
3. Core i9 12900H and Core i7 12700H
4. Core i9 11900H and Core i7 12700H
5. Ryzen 9 6900HX and Core i7 12700H
6. Ryzen 9 5950X and M1 Ultra
7. M1 Pro and M1 Ultra
8. Core i9 9980HK and M1 Ultra
9. Apple M1 and M1 Ultra
10. Core i9 12900K and M1 Ultra

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Ultra or Intel Core i7 12700H?
EnglishРусский