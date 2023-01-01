Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700H or Core i3 12100F: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100F and 12700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Has 12288 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +92%
16130
Core i3 12100F
8398
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +88%
26712
Core i3 12100F
14211
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +92%
12109
Core i3 12100F
6297
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700H and i3 12100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Alder Lake
Model number i7-12700H i3-12100F
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 4
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.3 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.7 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 4
Total Threads 20 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1700
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 58 W
Max. Boost TDP 115 W 89 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz -
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i3 12100F
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700H official page Intel Core i3 12100F official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 12100F or i7 12700H?
