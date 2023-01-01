Intel Core i7 12700H vs i3 12100F
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Has 12288 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +11%
1789
1614
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +92%
16130
8398
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +4%
3635
3495
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +88%
26712
14211
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +3%
1727
1673
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +92%
12109
6297
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i7-12700H
|i3-12100F
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|4
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.7 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|4
|Total Threads
|20
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|58 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|89 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
