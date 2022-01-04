Intel Core i7 12700H vs i5 10500H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H with 14-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 10500H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1761 vs 1157 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +55%
1790
1156
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +145%
16587
6776
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +41%
3662
2599
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +133%
27005
11569
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +52%
1757
1154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +119%
12350
5649
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-12700H
|i5-10500H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|14
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1050 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|192
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|3
|Execution Units
|96
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|Intel Core i5 10500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1