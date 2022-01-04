Intel Core i7 12700H vs i5 1135G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H with 14-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1744 vs 1321 points
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 12700H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +31%
1764
1346
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +230%
16729
5077
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +36%
3737
2748
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +170%
27416
10163
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +31%
1744
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +179%
12331
4427
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-12700H
|i5-1135G7
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|14
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|9-24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
