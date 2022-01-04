Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700H or Core i5 11500H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H with 14-cores against the 2.4-2.9 GHz i5 11500H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11500H and 12700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1744 vs 1512 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +85%
17527
Core i5 11500H
9481
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +70%
11571
Core i5 11500H
6812
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700H and i5 11500H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 May 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Tiger Lake H45
Model number i7-12700H i5-11500H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)

Performance

Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 24-29x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 768 256
TMUs 48 16
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 11500H
0.742 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700H official page Intel Core i5 11500H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

