Intel Core i7 12700H vs i5 11500H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H with 14-cores against the 2.4-2.9 GHz i5 11500H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1744 vs 1512 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +21%
1795
1487
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +85%
17527
9481
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3139
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16390
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +15%
1728
1497
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +70%
11571
6812
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|May 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-12700H
|i5-11500H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|24-29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|16
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|Intel Core i5 11500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
