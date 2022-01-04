Intel Core i7 12700H vs i5 1250P
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H with 14-cores against the 1.7 GHz i5 1250P with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1250P
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 12700H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1764
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16729
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +3%
3737
3628
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +18%
27416
23265
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +8%
1744
1617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +30%
12331
9512
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Alder Lake-P
|Model number
|i7-12700H
|i5-1250P
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|17x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|10-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|Intel Core i5 1250P official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
