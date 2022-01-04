Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700H or Core i5 12600: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700H vs i5 12600

Intel Core i7 12700H
VS
Intel Core i5 12600
Intel Core i7 12700H
Intel Core i5 12600

We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 12600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600 and 12700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 12600 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +20%
16286
Core i5 12600
13595
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +26%
26953
Core i5 12600
21323
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +32%
12271
Core i5 12600
9300
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700H and i5 12600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-12700H i5-12600
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 768 256
TMUs 48 16
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 12600
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700H official page Intel Core i5 12600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12600 or i7 12700H?
