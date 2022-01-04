Intel Core i7 12700H vs i5 12600
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 12600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 12600 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1806
Core i5 12600 +3%
1864
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +20%
16286
13595
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3694
Core i5 12600 +4%
3846
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +26%
26953
21323
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1735
Core i5 12600 +4%
1812
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +32%
12271
9300
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-12700H
|i5-12600
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|14
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|16
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|Intel Core i5 12600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1