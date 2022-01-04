Intel Core i7 12700H vs i5 12600K
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 45 vs 125 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1931 vs 1744 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1795
Core i5 12600K +5%
1882
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +2%
17527
17238
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3937
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26615
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1728
Core i5 12600K +11%
1924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11571
Core i5 12600K +4%
12015
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-12700H
|i5-12600K
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|14
|10
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|16
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2