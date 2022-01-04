Intel Core i7 12700H vs i5 12600KF
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 45 vs 125 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1806
Core i5 12600KF +5%
1905
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16286
Core i5 12600KF +10%
17853
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3694
Core i5 12600KF +8%
3989
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26953
Core i5 12600KF +2%
27552
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1735
Core i5 12600KF +7%
1858
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +4%
12271
11808
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-12700H
|i5-12600KF
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|10
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3