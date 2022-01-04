Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700H or Core i5 12600KF: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700H vs i5 12600KF

Intel Core i7 12700H
VS
Intel Core i5 12600KF
Intel Core i7 12700H
Intel Core i5 12600KF

We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600KF and 12700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 12600KF – 45 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H
16286
Core i5 12600KF +10%
17853
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700H and i5 12600KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 October 27, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-12700H i5-12600KF
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) No

Performance

Cores 14 10
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 37x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz -
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700H official page Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 12700H and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
2. Intel Core i7 12700H and Intel Core i5 12500H
3. Intel Core i7 12700H and Apple M2
4. Intel Core i7 12700H and Intel Core i7 12800H
5. Intel Core i7 12700H and Intel Core i9 12900H
6. Intel Core i5 12600KF and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
7. Intel Core i5 12600KF and Intel Core i5 12600K
8. Intel Core i5 12600KF and Intel Core i5 12400F
9. Intel Core i5 12600KF and AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
10. Intel Core i5 12600KF and AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12600KF or i7 12700H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский