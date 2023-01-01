Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700H or Core i5 13600H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700H vs i5 13600H

Intel Core i7 12700H
VS
Intel Core i5 13600H
Intel Core i7 12700H
Intel Core i5 13600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H with 14-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 13600H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 13600H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13600H and 12700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +7%
16102
Core i5 13600H
14987
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +23%
12095
Core i5 13600H
9801
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700H and i5 13600H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 January 1, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Raptor Lake-H
Model number i7-12700H i5-13600H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

Performance

Cores 14 12
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 28x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 96 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 13600H
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 11800H or i7 12700H
2. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Intel Core i7 12700H
3. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX or Intel Core i7 12700H
4. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS or Intel Core i7 12700H
5. AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX or Intel Core i7 12700H
6. Intel Core i5 12600H or i5 13600H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 13600H or i7 12700H?
EnglishРусский