Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700H or Core i5 13600K: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700H vs i5 13600K

Intel Core i7 12700H
VS
Intel Core i5 13600K
Intel Core i7 12700H
Intel Core i5 13600K

We compared two 14-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H (laptop) against the 3.5 GHz i5 13600K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13600K and 12700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 13600K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2015 vs 1733 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H
16286
Core i5 13600K +44%
23410
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H
26953
Core i5 13600K +42%
38329
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H
12271
Core i5 13600K +33%
16338
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700H and i5 13600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 September 27, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Raptor Lake-S
Model number i7-12700H i5-13600K
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 35x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 768 256
TMUs 48 16
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 13600K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700H official page Intel Core i5 13600K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 11800H vs Core i7 12700H
2. Ryzen 7 6800H vs Core i7 12700H
3. Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Core i7 12700H
4. Ryzen 9 6900HS vs Core i7 12700H
5. Ryzen 9 5980HX vs Core i7 12700H
6. Ryzen 9 5950X vs Core i5 13600K
7. Core i7 12700K vs Core i5 13600K
8. Core i7 13700K vs Core i5 13600K
9. Ryzen 7 7700X vs Core i5 13600K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 13600K or i7 12700H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский