Intel Core i7 12700H vs i5 13600K
We compared two 14-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H (laptop) against the 3.5 GHz i5 13600K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 13600K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2015 vs 1733 points
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1806
Core i5 13600K +11%
2000
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16286
Core i5 13600K +44%
23410
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3694
Core i5 13600K +14%
4229
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26953
Core i5 13600K +42%
38329
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1735
Core i5 13600K +16%
2018
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12271
Core i5 13600K +33%
16338
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-12700H
|i5-13600K
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|14
|14
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|16
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|Intel Core i5 13600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
