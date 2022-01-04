Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700H or Core i7 11700K: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700K (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11700K and 12700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 45 vs 125 Watt
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +11%
16587
Core i7 11700K
15009
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +9%
27005
Core i7 11700K
24725
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +22%
12350
Core i7 11700K
10094
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700H and i7 11700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 March 16, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Rocket Lake
Model number i7-12700H i7-11700K
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 36x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 768 256
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 11700K
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700H official page Intel Core i7 11700K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

