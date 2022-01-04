Intel Core i7 12700H vs i7 11700K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700K (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 45 vs 125 Watt
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +15%
1790
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +11%
16587
15009
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +7%
3662
3421
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +9%
27005
24725
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +3%
1757
1705
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +22%
12350
10094
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-12700H
|i7-11700K
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|Intel Core i7 11700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
Cast your vote
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4