Intel Core i7 12700H vs i7 1255U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H with 14-cores against the 1.7 GHz i7 1255U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 12700H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +1%
1790
1765
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +125%
16587
7368
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +13%
3662
3232
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +104%
27005
13251
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +8%
1757
1630
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H +84%
12350
6725
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-12700H
|i7-1255U
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|10
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|17x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|12-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|Intel Core i7 1255U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
