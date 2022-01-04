Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700H or Core i7 12700: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700H vs i7 12700

Intel Core i7 12700H
VS
Intel Core i7 12700
Intel Core i7 12700H
Intel Core i7 12700

We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 12700 (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700 and 12700H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 12700 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1761 vs 1522 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H
16587
Core i7 12700 +19%
19706
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H
27005
Core i7 12700 +16%
31325
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +16%
1757
Core i7 12700
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700H
12350
Core i7 12700 +5%
13012
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700H and i7 12700

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 January 1, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-12700H i7-12700
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 14 12
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 21x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 768 256
TMUs 48 16
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700H official page Intel Core i7 12700 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700 or i7 12700H?
