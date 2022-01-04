Intel Core i7 12700H vs i7 12700F
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 12700F (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 12700F – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1761 vs 1564 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1790
Core i7 12700F +2%
1834
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16587
Core i7 12700F +24%
20537
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3662
Core i7 12700F +8%
3939
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27005
Core i7 12700F +16%
31424
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700H +13%
1757
1559
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12350
Core i7 12700F +11%
13753
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 1, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-12700H
|i7-12700F
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|-
Performance
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|Intel Core i7 12700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
