Intel Core i7 12700K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700K with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
82
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
53
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
75
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
72
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1468 points
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1939
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
22992
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4046
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
33206
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700K +32%
1937
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700K +75%
14002
7998
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i7-12700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
